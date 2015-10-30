Sen. Sherrod Brown announces prescription drug legislation

Senator Sherrod Brown announced new legislation on Friday that could make prescription drugs more affordable for seniors on Medicare.

According to Senator Brown, nationally, prescription drug spending increased by 13 percent last year, the largest increase in over a decade, which is why Senator Brown says things need to change.



Senator Brown announced his Medicare Prescription Drug Savings Choice Act at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center on Friday.



It emulates the VA Office’s authority of negotiation with pharmaceutical companies on direct drug pricing.



It would allow the Center for Medicaid Services to buy drugs at vastly lower prices for those on Medicaid.



It is legislation Brown hopes can stem the tide of rising prescription costs that borders on abuse, following pharmaceutical company mergers and buying rights to existing drugs.



“They're very powerful lobbyists, they get far too many congressmen and women, and Senators to do their bidding. That's why we've got to stand up to drug company interests here and do the right thing for the public," said Senator Brown.



Brown's legislation has the backing of the Ohio Pharmacists Foundation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.