City sells Erie Street Market building to IBC

The city of Toledo has closed its deal to sell the historic building that housed the Erie Street Market.

The city closed the deal on Thursday, selling the building to IBC.



The new owner also has other businesses downtown.



IBC offered the city $1.2 million for the market but $600,000 of the $1.2 million will be put into an account for the company to use for repairs and improvements.



That put the buy price at $600,000.



The city ended up getting $186,500 at closing after several other deductions were made, including $54,000 for utility costs for the space leased by Libby Outlet.



Mayor Hicks-Hudson says this sell will truly help the City.



"Aside from the revenue that we are going to receive we are also going to reduce our cost of having to maintain it and pay for insurance and pay for heating and some of the other challenges of having the roof fixed and things like that,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.



It’s not known what IBC plans to do with the building at this point but the mayor says they will stick with the needs of the warehouse district.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.