Lucas County heroin problem worse than ever says sheriff

There is a heroin epidemic across the country including right here in northwest Ohio.

It's something law enforcement and Attorney General Mike Dewine have been fighting to stop.



Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says it’s about the worst he's ever seen it.

"I've been in law enforcement 43 years, and years ago, doing search warrants, as a Toledo Police Officer, working the metro drug unit, we have never, ever seen so many addicts, that we're seeing today,” said Sheriff Tharp.



Tharp says the problem isn’t just confined to one group.

"It has crossed all social, racial, and economic boundaries, it's all the way from the central city, to the suburbs."



In Lucas County, there at 12 full-time officers and two part-time officers that make up the DART team. Sheriff Tharp says it’s been an effective tool for handling heroin cases, and they're not stopping there.

"The officers have done a tremendous job, it's approximately 800 contacts that we've made with addicts in Lucas County since the inception of the unit.”



Sheriff Tharp says it’s not just law enforcement officers that are pitching in either. Many people in the community are playing a role in helping to alleviate the problem.



According the Tharp, one of the reasons the heroin problem is so bad right now, is because heroin is relatively inexpensive, compared to, for example, prescription drugs.

