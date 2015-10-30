City's leaf collection season begins Monday

Monday officially marks the beginning of leaf collection season, and the City of Toledo wants to ensure that all citizens know how it will be handled this year.

It's important to wait until immediately prior to collection before pushing your pile onto the curb.

Leaf piles that have tree limbs, branches or other debris may not be collected, as they could damage the equipment.

The City of Toledo says its biggest issue in regards to leaf collection is parked cars, so it's asking that residents not park on city streets that are scheduled for leaf collection.

Collection is based on zip code, and this year the City of Toledo will provide an interactive map on its website and also offer text alerts.

For more information on leaf collection services and to view the interactive map, click here.

To sign up for the City of Toledo's text alerts, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.