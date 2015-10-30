Only On 11: Families of Toledo murder victims find comfort in each other

On Friday morning, a teenager was sentenced in the shooting death of his friend.

Shonta Jones will spend the next 13 years in prison for shooting 17-year-old Carter Coley Jr. to death last year.



But out of this tragedy, came a unique bond.

Les Robinson lost his son Dion 10 years ago after he was killed trying to break up a fight.



Robinson become close with the Coley family, and says it's not easy for anyone to understand what they're going through, unless he or she has dealt with the murder of a child as well.



"They need to know that they will heal. They have a whole new reality coming to them and they will learn to smile again,” said Robinson. “They will keep him alive; they will learn to be his voice.”



On Nov. 14, 2015, Tamara Coley's son, 17-year-old Carter Coley Jr., was shot three times by his best friend Shonta Jones, after what police say was an argument over money.



Les Robinson is committed to help the Coley's work through their loss.



"I told them they even have a tougher step ahead of them,” said Robinson. “They have to learn how to forgive, but until you do, they run your life. I forgave my son's killer 3 years ago and it's been 10 years since he was killed. But they were dictating my life.”



He says the Coley family is doing remarkably well.

After the sentencing, Robinson told the family to keep Carter's name alive and get involved in the community to try and prevent more senseless crimes like this one.

