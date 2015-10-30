Former Woodward HS student sentenced to 13 years in death of friend

Before Shonta Jones was sentenced to 13 years in prison with no chance of parole. Friday, he addressed the judge by saying he has been living out a nightmare because the victim was his closest friend.

His closest friend, 17-year-old Carter Coley, Jr. was shot three times in the back almost a year ago. Police say it happened after an argument involving missing money.

The victim's mother was in the courtroom today and told the judge the two boys were on the Woodward High School Football team. Tamara Coley said her family even took in their son's murderer during football season, treating him like a son.

Carter's mother said the sentence Shonta Jones received did not matter because her family would be the ones doing the time and living out the maximum sentence for the rest of their lives.

"I feel the judge did what she had to do," said Tamara Coley. "It's just hard because for 349 days of my life I have cried. It wasn't supposed to be this way and my heart just hurts."

Before handing down the 10-year sentence plus 3 additional years for the mandatory gun spec, Judge Stacey Cook said there was no sentence that could make this crime right for anyone involved.

Coley's mother agreed.

"I don't feel the time fits the crime. I don't think the punishment fits the crime, but I'm not in control of that," said Coley. "I would hope he gets his life together. I'm certainly not going to wish him bad, because I believe in karma."

Jones was originally facing an aggravated murder charge which could have put him in prison for life with no change of parole. But his plea bargain changed the charge to involuntary manslaughter.

