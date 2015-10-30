Boiler issues cause Lucas County Family Court to close

Back in February, WTOL was the only media allowed inside Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division when a boiler malfunction caused steam damage to the building.



Friday, the court closed for the day due to another boiler issue. As court opened at 8:30 a.m, an employee walked into a 103 degree heatwave, and alerted court administrators.



Opening doors on all floors of the 25-year-old building was not an option.

The building underwent an assessment and repairs earlier this year, but the boiler still seems to be an issue.



Court officials said closing the court was the best solution to ensure public safety.



"The main focus solely was based on the welfare, safety and well-being of the public that was there, the attorneys that were there, and our staff," said Sharon Rayburn, Court Administrator.



Domestic Relations court was closed for the rest of the day. Cases on the docket that were not heard or settled will be rescheduled as soon as possible.



The Lucas County Administrator was not available Friday for comment.



WTOL 11 will continue to follow the latest developments.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.