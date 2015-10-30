Details of new UAW, GM tentative agreement

The details of the new tentative contract between the United Auto Workers and General Motors are being released.

The deal has been approved by plant level UAW leaders and is now its way to be ranked and filed for ratification.

The union says part of the deal involves nearly $2 billion in investments in U.S. plants. That's in addition to $6.4 billion already announced.

This new investments will create or retain more than 3,000 jobs at 12 plants. Broken down it means, 421 jobs at Toledo Powertrain and 315 at the GM Defiance foundry plant. Again, it is still unclear if those are jobs created or retained.

The Powertrain investment involves a new transmission module. The four year deal with GM also equals wage increases similar to a contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and full health care benefits for all employees. Full time workers get an $8,000 signing bonus and temporary workers $2,000.

“We called the senior local union leadership and general council members to Detroit yesterday afternoon. Had a great meeting, good questions and at the end of the meeting it was overwhelmingly endorsed by the senior local leadership,” said UAW Region 2 Director Ken Lortz.

GM Powertrain workers will receive contract information Friday at informational meetings. They'll then vote on the deal next Sunday and Monday.

