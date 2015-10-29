Toledo's trick-or-treat date stays the same with possible rain

For a week now, the WTOL 11 Accurate First Alert Weather Team has been warning of some rain Halloween weekend. It's the timing of that rain that could cause issues for trick-or-treating.

Saturday is Toledo's night for trick-or-treat, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it's staying that way.

"Rain may come, rain may not come. But it's more important that the day is scheduled and that kids are ready to trick-or-treat. And so we don't want to cause confusion or anything like that," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "And it's always been up to the parent's digression whether or not they want to go out or not go out."

Hicks-Hudson says changes to the date in the past have caused confusion.

"I know that it caused a lot of angst with parents, so it's just better. We set the date, let's go for it, with it. I remember trick-or-treating with an umbrella when I was a kid, in the rain. I'm from Ohio, so you can have this kind of cold weather and so you just need to be ready for it all," she said.

People can stay ready by downloading and checking the WTOL 11 Weather app. It's a free way to keep up with the chance of rain while the kiddos are trick-or-treating.

And while you're out, the Mayor says stay safe.

"Not in the street. Make sure they have all the reflective gear necessary so people can see them. And go in pairs, don't go by yourselves, have an adult, or someone that looks like an adult so that, you know, kids are safe," said Hicks-Hudson.

For a complete list of trick-or-treat times in your community, click here.

