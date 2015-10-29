PENTA Superintendent gives his take on the Oregon City School levy

Extra curricular activities are on the chopping block in the Oregon City School District if voters decide to vote down a levy come Tuesday. But not only will activities be cut if the levy's not passed, the career technical programs will also be moved out of the district, which would actually cost taxpayers.

Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory says if the levy fails, the most logical choice on where to move the career technical programs is over to PENTA Career Center. But sending the students to PENTA will cost money.

Gregory says if voters say no to the 3.95 mill levy, they'll still automatically be hit with a 3.2 mill levy to pay for sending the career technical students to PENTA.

But PENTA Superintendent Ron Matter says it's not quite that simple.

Matter says there are several steps, including a process of voting between Oregon Schools' Board of Education (BOE) and PENTA's BOE. If in the end, Oregon's BOE votes to join, that's when the taxes kick in.

But residents in Oregon City and Jerusalem Township still have a say.

"The residents of the community have, it's either a 60 or a 90 day window, that they could gather signatures to put a referendum on the ballot to vote 'no, we don't want to do that,'" said Matter.

However, Matter says Ohio Public Schools are required to provide a way for students to attend career tech programs.

Matter says if the levy fails, the PENTA BOE is open to talking with Oregon City Schools.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.