Attorney General weighs in on potential workplace problem if Issue 3 passes

As the election nears, more and more concerns are popping up about Issue 3 and what potential impacts could be felt from its approval, including Ohio's workforce and drug testing.

Issue 3, would allow medicinal and recreational marijuana for those 21 and older and create a new multi-billion dollar industry.

But if you ask Attorney General Mike DeWine, he's against it. He says if voted on, it could create some problems in the workplace. He says right now it's already a struggle to find people who can pass a drug test for a job and if Issue 3 is passed, he only expects it to get worse.

“The employee comes in with a letter from a doctor saying it's necessary for them to use marijuana. What does that do to their employment status? What happens if they're driving a lift truck? They're some way in a situation where they just really cannot be impaired. So it's going to raise a lot of questions that, frankly, I think will keep some lawyers pretty busy,” said DeWine.

The attorney general wants everyone to make sure they do their research on the issue before they vote on Tuesday.

