Wood County Board of Elections gives polling location changes

The Wood County Board of Elections says two cities have polling location changes for the upcoming election.

Terry Burton, the Wood County Board of Elections Director, says Middleton Township is one of those facing changes.

"About half the township is going to vote at the new Haskins Village Hall and the rest of the township is going to vote at the new Middleton Township building," says Burton.

That means precincts 460 and 470 will no longer vote at Maumee Unitarian Church. Precinct 480 will no longer vote at the former Village Hall. And precinct 490 will no longer vote at the Northwest Water and Sewer office.

The director of the board of elections says both new locations approached him about the change.

"They're larger locations with better parking, more handicapped accessibility. And so it just made good sense to get those in there," says Burton.

Further south in Portage, precinct 800 will also see some changes during the election.

"They went from the village hall to the Methodist church there in town. We found that the church was a better location for parking and voting, but just for the poll workers experience on election day," says Burton.

According to Burton, the county has really worked to get more precincts at fewer locations to help with wait times and reduce costs incurred by the county.

"We can really give the voters the advantage of having more voting machines to use. Now that we're going to electronic poll books, voters can use any of the lines and any of these locations. So having options for voters, where they can hopefully reduce their wait times is a positive for us and the voters as well," says Burton.

Burton says voters were already notified through the mail, newspaper, and online of these changes.

For more information on these changes or a sample ballot in Wood County, click here.

