Sheriff's Office beefing up Halloween patrols in Wood County

Halloween should be a fun night for kids and the Wood County Sheriff's Office wants to keep it that way.



That's why beefed up patrols will be sent into neighborhoods to keep trick or treaters safe and sound.



The blitz will include more deputies and volunteer auxiliary deputies.



The thinking is, if drivers see law enforcement out and about they'll slow down.



"This is the night where we want to bring awareness to people to slow down because children are going to be running around, getting candy and all they care about is going to the next house to get their candy," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.



Parents are also urged to do their part.



Only go to houses with porch lights on and take along a flashlight so kids can be easily seen.



In addition, the sheriff office's web site has a sex offender registry if you're worried about going to someone's house for candy.



"A lot of times there are masks the children have that have no eyelets cut out. So my strong suggestion to parents is to take the masks off or paint their faces" says Sheriff Wasylyshyn.



Deputies will also be out on roadways keeping an eye out for drunk drivers and speeders, all part of this Halloween safety blitz.

