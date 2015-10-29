TARTA, Ohio Public Transit Association voices opposition for Issue 3

On Thursday, the Ohio Public Transit Association announced its strong opposition to State Issue 3, a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the legal growth and sale of marijuana in Ohio.

They ask that people vote yes on Issue 2 and no on Issue 3.

The Ohio Public Transit Association represents 61 public transit agencies around the state with a total ridership of 115 million trips annually.

Jim Gee, President of the Association and General Manager of TARTA, says marijuana use interferes with reaction time, peripheral use and decision-making abilities. He says no one wants to ride a public bus in the lane next to a driver that is high and his concern is that marijuana legalization will make that scenario commonplace.

“We believe that the safety of our passengers is number one and having the risk of additional impaired drivers on the road is a threat to their safety and well-being,” said Gee.



He says if Issue 3 passes, it will compromise the safety not only of the hardworking men and women providing public transportation, but of everyone else on the road as well.

The finial decision will be made by the voters next Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.