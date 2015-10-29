Paintings of beloved BGSU professor being sold to raise money for scholarship

Earlier this month it was announced that the artwork of beloved BGSU art professor Bob Mazur, who passed away in August, would be sold to raise money for a scholarship.

Thursday morning, American Frame in Maumee had the grand opening for their new showroom, where the centerpiece is Mazur's artwork.

It's obvious by talking to those who knew Bob Mazur that he was very well liked by everyone he met, including Laura Jajko, President of American Frame.

Mazur sold his prints through American Frame's online store and Jajko and her husband personally collected his work.

When Bob died, his family kept what paintings they wanted, and teamed up with Laura and her family to sell the remaining 19 for a good cause.

It went hand in hand with American Frame's grand opening, giving them the chance to showcase their brand new showroom, as well as remember a man who many loved.

“Our purpose is to raise money for a scholarship fund that would generate money for deserving art students at Bowling Green,” said Jajko.

Their goal is to raise $80,000 by the end of 2016.

They estimate that if they can raise that amount, they could give scholarships of up to $7,000 annually.

