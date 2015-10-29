Leaders Family Farm gets national attention for Ford F-150 Corn Maze

As Halloween approaches, many make their way to local corn mazes. But it's the driving force behind a corn maze in Napoleon that sets it apart from the rest.

That driving force is the Ford F-150, something Kristin Leaders' husband thought would be a fun design.

"He saw that Ford was going to redesign the F-150 and he liked the way it looked in the picture, so we went through the right channels to get the okay from Ford and then the maze was born," Leaders said.

Leaders, who is one of the owners of the Leaders Family Farm and Screamacres in Napoleon, says they've been doing the corn maze for 18 years, but this year's unusual design has drawn more attention than she ever expected.

"I figured, you know, with it being Ford maybe we would pick up like, you know, the local newspaper and stuff for an article. But I never would've imagined it would go national," Leaders said. "We’re just really excited for everything that’s come about, being from a small town in Northwest Ohio."

The F-150-inspired corn maze took about three months to make and was started back in June, before it's opening in September. Since then the maze has attracted USA Today, Ford's headquarters and others.

But while Leaders says it's exciting to gain all that attention, it's the maze-goers response she likes best.

"Well our guests love it because they get stuck in the grill and the wheels, so it's kind of a challenging course," Leaders said.

The maze is equipped with viewing towers and different pathways to venture down.

But it's only open for two more days – Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 2-10 p.m.



To learn more about the Leaders Family Farm, visit their Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.