Last-minute DIY Halloween Costumes with Ali Bradley: Spider Cape

As you know from the previous tutorials, we sought out the easiest, most-pinned "do it yourself costumes" from Pinterest. And as Ali Bradley shows us, sometimes Pinterest projects can fail.

For this top-pinned pin, I attempted to create a spider web cape. Sounds easy, right? Well, instead of looking spooky or cute, our version of this cape turned out more like something you would see on the Flintstones...

YOU WILL NEED:

Black fleece fabric, One yard for a child, 1 1/2 to 2 yards for an adult.

Sidewalk chalk or tailor's chalk

One yard of black ribbon

Sharp scissors!

Ruler or measuring tape

OK, the big draw here is that there's no sewing involved... and basically you're cutting a spider web shape out of black felt. Sounds easy... but the instructions are a bit confusing. That's where I went wrong.

You first fold the felt in fourths, mark a quarter circle, and cut it out. See what that looks like here. You will need to cut out a neck hole, unfold the fabric, and then re fold it in half. You will then need to create a scalloped look on the bottom of the felt, to look like the bottom of a spider web. (HERE IS WHERE I FAILED. The directions were confusing, so here is how you can potentially right that mistake... ) You will then, starting from the neck, begin tracing out triangles along the neck line. Under those triangles, trace out rectangles the same width apart. Once you have filled the cape from top to bottom (still folded in half) pinch the middle of each shape and make a cut in the fabric. **USE VERY SHARP SCISSORS** we had to call in reinforcements to get this done because our scissors were dull. Once you are finished, you will need to cut your cape in half. At the top of each cut along the neck, use hot glue to attach the black ribbon as that will be how you tie the cape together. Hope this works better for you than it did for Ali. Good luck, happy pinning!

