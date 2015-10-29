Superheroes make surprise visit at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital

Halloween and trick-or-treating go hand and hand for most kids, but what about those who are stuck in the hospital?

Thursday, both staff, children and their families at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital got to celebrate the holiday with a priceless moment.

Kids like 3-year-old Jaxon, who was diagnosed with leukemia at just 18 months old, are in and out of the hospital and don’t get the chance to experience Trick-or-Treating in their own neighborhood.

“This will probably be it. He had a bone marrow transplant, so he has no immune system. So being up in the hospital trick-or-treating is about the only place he can go,” said Jaxon’s mom.

But Thursday, Jaxon and other kids at the Toledo Children’s Hospital got a surprise visit from some famous superheroes, rappelling down the side of the hospital and meeting the kids inside.

Dressed up as Ninja Turtles, Spiderman, Batman and Superman, the TPD SWAT Team says it's more than worth it.

“It’s awesome! It's an amazing feeling to see the smile on their faces,” said SWAT Team member Justin.



His Ninja Turtle counterpart, "Donatello", echoed that sentiment.



"Last year when we did it for the first time, it was just incredible and it's nice to be back here and just doing something positive. You immediately see the smiles on their faces, and it just...words can't describe it," he said.



Other little patients, like 2-year-old Lisandro, have been coming and going to the hospital for the past two years, since his first stage Leukemia requires a three-year-treatment.



“This is his first year, so he has another two to go,” said Lisandro’s dad.



And 12-year-old Kylee, who dressed as Princess Merida from the Disney movie “Brave,” has Type I Diabetes.



“I think it's really cool and different that the superheroes were coming down from the bldg. I think it's cool,” said Kylee. “I like Halloween! It's one of my favorite holidays!”



Kylee says she has periodic hospital stays. But Jaxon, who just got out after two months, was recently transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Thursday, however, he was just excited to be dressed as his favorite superhero - Spiderman.



For one afternoon, the kids and families at Toledo Children’s Hospital got a chance to celebrate with some Halloween spirit and forget about all that troubles them.



And as far as the SWAT Team, spending an afternoon outside in windy weather was well worth it to put their Halloween heroism on display.



“Felt pretty warmed up when you hit the window with the kids,” said Donatello.

After the superheroes mingled with the kids, the children participated in a trick-or-treat session with the staff.

This was the second year that ProMedica has held the event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.