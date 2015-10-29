Last-minute DIY Halloween Costumes with Ali Bradley: The Scarecrow

Halloween sneaks up on some people, or maybe you are just too busy to create your own costume because you are busy dressing up the kids. So, we sought out the easiest, most pinned pinterest "do it yourself costumes" and as Ali Bradley shows us, if you're thinking... "Wizard of Oz," this will be right up your alley. Take a look at her version of scarecrow makeup.

YOU WILL NEED

Plaid/flannel shirt

A straw hat of some kind

Orange, black and white face paint

Make-up sponge.

Follow the tutorial linked above, starting with the white face paint, make your skin a little more pale. Then draw on the black "fake" lashes under the eyes. You will then do orange circles on the apples of your cheeks, and an orange triangle for your nose. Wait for that to dry. Use the white paint to create reflections on the orange circles and the orange nose. Wait for that to dry. Use the black to outline the nose and put stitch marks. You will then create a stitched looked mouth by drawking black lines up your cheek with stitch marks throughout.

This one was a Pinterest 'win.' It was easy and anyone can do it. It would be great for a last minute mom costume or even a cute little kid scarecrow! Enjoy!

