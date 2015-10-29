Last-minute DIY Halloween Costumes with Ali Bradley: The Gumball Machine

Halloween sneaks up on some people, or maybe you are just too busy to create your own costume because you are busy dressing up the kids. So, we sought out the easiest, most pinned Pinterest DIY costumes so, if you're still looking for something to wear for Halloween... you can make one pretty simply.

For this one, you might get some childhood nostalgia... Remember getting gum out of old-fashioned gumball machines? I tried my best to create the costume-version of the colorful treat. Take a look:

We found the gumball idea here - and pinned it to the WTOL Pinterest board "Halloween Wow Factor."

You will need:

A nude colored tank top or tube top ( I used a tee shirt I didn't want anymore and cut it into a tank top.) Whatever you chose to do, just prepare to cover the entire thing.

Red bottoms. I used pants, but it is up to you (a mini-skirt would be cute too).

One piece of gray felt and one piece of white felt.

Craft pom poms... All colors.

Glue Gun

I used a glue gun to attach the pom pom balls to the shirt, and a safety pin to attach felt to my bottoms. You can also sew or glue the felt. (I did not buy enough pom pom balls, but you get the idea!) You will continue to fill your top with the assorted gum ball pom poms. Once you are done with that, you will create your gum ball dispenser. Use the gray felt as the metal part of the dispenser, draw the knob on with a black sharpie, and the dispenser hole as well. With the white felt, cut a square and draw a 25 cent symbol. Glue the white square onto the gray felt.

Voila! You are all done. This would count as a Pinterest 'win' if I had enough pom poms! Extra is better to fill in little holes.

