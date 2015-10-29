Fremont residents to vote on future of Ballville Dam

It's been an ongoing debate for 15 years now. And on Tuesday, voters could decide the fate of a 100-year-old dam.



In the City of Fremont, the future of the Ballville Dam is one of the most contentious issues in the 2015 election.



A few years back, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources told the city of Fremont that they had to either remove or repair the Ballville Dam in order to meet new compliance criteria.



The city decided it made more sense to remove it for a $7 million. Renovations would have cost up to $27 million.



But the group, Citizens for Responsible Environmental Solutions Today, wants the dam to stay put and have an issue on the November ballot, asking voters to approve or deny Fremont City Council's decision to remove the dam.



Jim Sherck with C.R.E.S.T. says it's not about the dam or nostalgia but about the silt that has built up for 100 years behind the structure.



"The release of which will cause the citizens potentially millions and millions of dollars in damages to downstream property owners," said Sherck.



But Fremont's mayor, Jim Ellis, says tests done years ago found the silt would not be harmful if released.



"They have no scientific data or engineering analysis behind any of these issues." said Ellis.



So the city's plan would be to allow the silt to flow downstream with the released waters of the Sandusky River.



Randy Rohm, spokesperson of C.R.E.S.T., who has a PhD in Engineering Project Management, says he'd like to see the city have another plan for the silt.



"Push the reset button and vote no," said Rohm. "It gives us the opportunity to come up with a clearly defined path as to what we should do, not a knee jerk reaction."



But with state funding at a premium, city leaders say it's now or never to remove the dam.



"Something has to be done; doing nothing is not an option," said Ellis. "If the City of Fremont does nothing with the dam, the State of Ohio will come in and probably remove the dam."



If removed, the Ballville Dam would be replaced with an ice catching structure to make sure ice jams don't happen downstream.



The city is awaiting permit approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to demolish the dam, following the findings from a second silt test this year.



That silt test was a response to a lawsuit by the Sierra Club against the city's decision to remove the dam.

