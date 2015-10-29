Clowns make rounds at Toledo Children's Hospital

Patients and doctors saw a few things on Thursday that you don’t normally see walking around a hospital; clowns, contortionists, and a ring master.



Members of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus made an appearance at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital.

The circus is in town this weekend and even presented a check for $10,000 to the hospital.

The memo portion of the check said it was “Working toward a world with more elephants and less cancer.”



Ringmaster David Shipman said it's the least they can do to make a child happy.

“Take them out of the context of the situation they are going through on a daily basis and create a fun environment for them to just be carefree and just to be kids. I mean it doesn't get any better than that,” said Shipman.



Circus performances at the Huntington Center run through Sunday.

