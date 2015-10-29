TPD gear up for Halloween

Toledo police officers are gearing up for Halloween and trick-or-treating this Saturday in the glass city.

The Toledo Police Department won't have extra crews on the clock, but will have all their officers concentrating their efforts in the neighborhoods.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says the number one safety issue for children during trick-or-treat is getting hit by a car. Heffernan says kids get excited and run from house to house and even across the street without thinking. He urges parents to have a talk with their kids before heading out this Saturday.

"So we're also asking the parents to sit down and have a talk with their kids and explain safe trick-or-treating. Things like, walk, don't run, keep me in sight the whole time, we are going to cross at the streets together and we'll use the crosswalks when we can," says Heffernan.

He says it's also important to make sure your kids have a flashlight or blinking light with them, even adding reflective tape to their costumes helps drivers see them better.

And adults are not off the hook. After trick-or-treating officers will be keeping an extra eye on the streets and looking out for impaired drivers.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday they do expect a lot of party goers to be out.

