Traffic deaths up across the state; 28% were alcohol-related crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is pleading with drivers to be more responsible on the roads, because traffic deaths are up from last year.

Millions of people drive up and down Ohio roads each day. And tragically hundreds die each year because of drunk drivers.



"Any traffic death that is related to alcohol is alarming, because they are all 100 percent preventable,” said Sgt. Robert Sellers with OSHP.



This year, there have been 917 traffic deaths across the state. According to OSHP, 28 percent of those were alcohol related.



Compared to last year, there were 109 more deaths across the state, and across northwest Ohio, deaths are up by 18.



"If people just would not drive while drunk or get in the car with someone that drank, all these deaths could have been prevented,” said Sellers



Last year, there were more than 1,008 traffic deaths across the state. Of those, 297 were because of alcohol.



Last year in Lucas County, there were 41 traffic deaths. Thirty-one percent of those were because of alcohol.



So on average in Lucas County, there were 0.1 fatal crashes each day. That means one person was killed every 213 hours. And 70 percent of the drunk drivers were men.



"If you are going to go to a party where you may be consuming alcohol, have a plan; have somebody that you can call. Or call a cab,” said Sellers.



With these increased numbers, troopers have increased their presence on the roads.



They will have extra patrols out one Halloween weekend, in hopes of not adding anymore deaths to the list.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver is asked to dial #677.

