Shelter in need of canned dog food after taking in underweight dogs

Along with holding its 'Howl-o-ween' party, the Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LCCCC) is hopeful that the community can help with its need of canned dog food.

As of late, dogs like Faith have been picked up by the shelter because they are underweight, which is a problem that's been seen a lot lately.



"We've really been seeing kind of a rise in dogs that are super skinny. Sometimes it's the economy, sometimes dogs get away from people and can't find food on their own. But it's hard to kind of theorize why these dogs are coming in but we do see dogs like that," said Laura Simmons, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Lucas County Canine Care and Control. "She (Faith) is one of about 10 other skinny dogs that we currently have here right now, which is why we're always in need of canned food for these dogs, treats, bedding, things like that to keep these guys comfortable while they're in our care."

Community donations of canned dog food cannot only help the dogs put on weight, but can also help them feel like they're at home.

"That canned food really helps them and it's kind of like comfort food for dogs. They're already in a shelter, it's already a stressful situation, so give them some comfort food, they love it," said Simmons.

Those who are interested in participating in the canned dog food donations can d rop off Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LCCCC is also offering a reduced adoption fee through its October adoption special, 'Fall in Love."

For more information on LCCCC and Saturday's Howl-o-ween party, click here.

