MISSING: Search continues for man last seen Sunday in Monroe Co.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released a missing person alert for a 53-year-old Inkster man.

Stanley Moore was visiting Sterling State Park with family. He was last seen walking toward Lake Erie to fish on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 3 a.m.

Later in the day, Moore's fishing gear was found on the bank near the channel and park rangers were alerted.

On Oct. 26, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched the water on the south side of the campground for Moore. A ground search was launched the next day.

Crews from Wayne County are now assisting in the water and land searched for the missing man.

Moore is 5'11" and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple hooded jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

