WTOL takes to Pinterest to create the 'easiest' last-minute DIY Halloween costumes

Halloween sneaks up on some people, or maybe you are just too busy to create your own costume because you are busy dressing up the kids.

Whatever the reason, we’re here to help! We sought out the easiest, most pinned Pinterest “do it yourself costumes!” Get your glue gun ready!

First up: Gumball Machine

For this top pin, you might get some childhood nostalgia.

Remember those old gumball machines? WTOL 11's Ali Bradley tried her best to create the costume. She found the pin here.

To make the costume, you’ll need a nude colored tank top or tub top. Ali used an old t-shirt she didn’t want anyone and cut it into a tank.

Whatever top you choose, just be prepared to cover the entire thing.

Other supplies include:

Red mini skirt (or pants)

Gray felt

White felt

Craft pomp oms (all colors)

Glue gun

Safety pins

Now, all you have to do is pin the gray felt to the bottoms for the gum ball dispenser and glue the poms to the top for the actual gum balls.

If you are really crafty, you can also sew the pieces on. And to make the costume even more fancy, use a black sharpie to draw on the dispenser hole and knob. The white felt is used for the 25 cent sign.

*Pro tip: Over-buy the pom poms. Ali ran out and extra is always better to fill in the holes!



Next up: Scarecrow

For this top pin, you’ll have to channel the “Wizard of Oz.”

Ali took her best shot and recreating the scarecrow. She found the pin here.

To pull off the look, you will need the following:

Plaid/flannel shirt

Straw hat (any style works)

Face paint (orange, black and white)

Makeup sponge

Once you gather all the supplies, start with the white face paint to make your skin look a little more pale.

Then, draw on the black “fake” lashes under the eyes.

You will then draw orange circles on the apples of your cheeks and an orange triangle for your nose.



Once the first layer dries, use the white paint to create reflections on the orange circles and nose.

Once the second layer dries, use the black to outline the nose and add some stitch marks.

To finish it off, add a stitched mouth up your cheeks!

*Pro tip: This is great for a last-minute mom or even a cute little kid scarecrow. Seriously, anyone can do it!



And we’ll finish with a fail: Spider Cape



We’ve all seen the fail posts; people claiming to have “nailed it” on a pin. Well, that’s exactly what happened to Ali.

For this top pin, Ali attempted to create a spider-web cape. But unfortunately for her, it turned out more like something you would see on the “Flintstones.”



Although it didn’t work for Ali, someone out there could probably pull it off. She found the pin here.

Here’s what you need:

Black fleece fabric (One yard for a child; two for an adult)

Sidewalk chalk or tailor’s chalk

One yard of black ribbon

Glue gun

Scissors

But beware, the instructions are a bit confusing—which is where Ali went wrong.



You first fold the felt into fourths. Then, trace a big circle for your cape with the chalk. And don’t forget to cut out a neck hole!

Then, unfold the fabric and refold it in half. This is where you will created a scalloped look on the bottom, like the bottom of a spider web.

If you “nailed it” like Ali, here’s how you might be able to right the wrong: Start from the neck and trace triangles around it.

Under those triangles, trace out rectangles the same width apart. Once you have filled the cape from top to bottom (the fabric should still be folded in half), pinch the middle of each shape and make a cut in the fabric.

Once that’s done, you will need to cut your cape in half. At the top of each cut along the neck, use hot glue to attach the black ribbon, so you can tie the cape together.

*Pro tip: Use VERY sharp scissors. We had to call in reinforcements!

Good luck and happy pinning!

And don't forget to check out all of our pins on the WTOL 11 Pinterest page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.