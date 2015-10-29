Free College: Would it Work?

If you have a child who's a senior in high school, now is a pretty busy time of year for your family! All those college applications, testing and of course, finding scholarships.



Getting a higher education is getting more and more expensive, just ask Start High School Senior, Teanna Sims.



"I'm in the process of finishing up my college applications and getting scholarships together and all that good stuff," Sims said.



It's a lot of work for Teanna, but she says as a first generation college student for her family, it's worth it.



"It's one of the most important things, so I can support my family and get us a step in the right direction," Sims said.



Teanna says while cost won't keep her from going to college, she knows that's not the case for many of her peers. She says a proposal from President Barack Obama that would make two years of community college free, with stipulations, is something she would like to see happen.



"I would love it. Free college? That's crazy. It's like a dream come true to me and a lot of other kids," Teanna says.



But would it work? Is it possible?



Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Toledo, Gbenga Ajilore says, "yes." But, the money has to come from somewhere. And you guessed it—the taxpayer.



"It can be paid for through taxes, or through shifting of funds through the Department of Education,” said Ajilore. “Also, they're talking about helping state and local governments to raise money for that. So this has probably got to be paid for with taxes.”



Ajilore says while taxpayers would likely foot the bill, free college would allow for more people to pay into the system when they get jobs.



The President's proposal means places like Owen's Community College could see some new students.



Dr. Mike Bower, President at OCC, says something's gotta give, in terms of the cost of education.



"If we are going to meet the demands of our education system to get a number of people, especially at 2 year associate degree and also the bachelor degree by the year 2025, we have to do something," said Bower.



With the President's proposal pretty much stalled in Congress, Bower isn't expecting much movement on the issue until there's a new administration in place. Instead, he believes individual states will take up the issue. Tennessee is a recent example.

"We know that in Tennessee, they started this off in 2015. We want to see how it's measured in two to three years; what the outcomes are," said Bower.



Meanwhile, high school guidance departments are busy finding ways to make college as affordable as possible for students.



"It is not cheap to go to college, but one of the things I try to share with them is 'Look, you may think it's a lot of money now, try to get as much as you can and if you have to get a loan, only take out what you need,” said Virgie Hamrick, Director of Guidance for Toledo Public Schools.



Hamrick says there are a ton of scholarships available for students to get their hands on, and the district is doing its best to make students aware of them.

It's exactly why Teanna says she'll be able to afford a higher education.



"I know I'm gonna make it work out either way, so I want to make sure my college is my first choice,” said Sims. “Even though finances are very important, I want to make sure I'm not sacrificing my education."



Ohio also offers the College Credit Plus Program, which allows high school students to dual-enroll in college classes for free. It's something Sims is also taking advantage of this year.

