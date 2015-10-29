GUEST EDITORIAL: Dei Fratelli matching Pack-A-Pickup donations

As a local company in the food business, Hirzel Canning Company & Farms was proud to join WTOL 11 and Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram to fight hunger in Northwest Ohio this fall. This is our first year to help sponsor Pack-A-Pickup and match the donations made by thousands of generous members of our community.



Pack-A-Pickup is WTOL's annual food drive, which is held at selected local high schools before Friday night football games to help raise awareness about the hunger issue and families in need throughout the region.



With only one week left in the drive, we're urging the community to drop off non-perishable food items at the Charlie's Dodge pick-up truck outside of the Perrysburg at Maumee game this Friday.



The community is on pace to collect more than 40,000 pounds of food and Dei Fratelli will match that amount – pound for pound – with our healthy, flavorful tomato products, which will go to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank to help families this holiday season.



The drive has been a major success already, but we have two more weeks to collect food and fight hunger right here in our community.



With your help, we'll have a strong finish.



To our friends at WTOL, Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Toledo Seagate Food Bank, thank you for allowing Dei Fratelli and Hirzel Canning Company & Farms to partner with you this year. Together, we're fighting hunger and giving hope to many throughout Northwest Ohio.

