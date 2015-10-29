EDITORIAL: Ohio's first Tax Free Weekend

Ohio had its first ever Tax Free Weekend August 7th through the 9th.

A number of states have Tax Free Weekends. Louisiana actually has three weekends, including one for disaster preparedness, tangible personal property and believe-it-or-not, purchase of non-commercial firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies.

Ohio and many other states hold the sale in August to coincide with back-to-school.

For those of us shopping in Ohio, school supplies and school instructional materials under $20 were exempt. Clothing items under $75 were also exempt.

Twenty nine states, including Michigan, do not have a Tax Free Weekend.

