EDITORIAL: Ohio's first Tax Free Weekend

Ohio had its first ever Tax Free Weekend August 7th through the 9th.

A number of states have Tax Free Weekends. Louisiana actually has three weekends, including one for disaster preparedness, tangible personal property and believe-it-or-not, purchase of non-commercial firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies. 

Ohio and many other states hold the sale in August to coincide with back-to-school. 

For those of us shopping in Ohio, school supplies and school instructional materials under $20 were exempt. Clothing items under $75 were also exempt. 

Twenty nine states, including Michigan, do not have a Tax Free Weekend. 

Did you take advantage of this opportunity? Did you think it was a good idea? Tell us what you think on the WTOL 11 Facebook page. 

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

