Lucas County Republican Treasurer joins WTOL 11 to discuss Wednesday's GOP debate

Republican presidential hopefuls were back on stage Wednesday for yet another debate in Colorado. This time around the big topic was the economy.

But there was an interesting question posed to each candidate. Here’s what Donald Trump had to say when it comes to his biggest weakness:

“I think maybe my greatest weakness is that I trust people too much. I'm too trusting. And when they let me down, if they let me down, I never forgive. I find it very, very hard to forgive people that deceived me. So I don't know if you would call that a weakness, but my wife said let up,” said Trump.

Treasurer for the Lucas County Republicans Alfonso Narvaez joined WTOL 11 for his take on the debate.

“Governor Kasich and Senator Rubio definitely stood out tonight. They stayed on point, they stayed to their message, and their record proves that they’ve accomplished quite a bit. They really didn’t attack, they just stayed on themselves and explained who they are,” said Narvaez.

As far as who won the debate, Narvaez said, “I have four winners... I got Rubio, Cruz, Christie, and Governor Kasich. I think they all did pretty well tonight. They broke out of their shell and that’s what they needed to do.”

Speaking of Kasich, one thing he did at the debate was attack the Trump tax plan.

“He spoke on that just because he’s done that, he’s fixed Ohio. He stood on his record and that’s what he needed to do tonight, you know, let other Americans know that what we’re doing in Ohio is working. And he stood on that point and it worked. Trump kept attacking, but Kasich stood on point,” said Narvaez.

Doctor Ben Carson is soaring in the polls and Wednesday he talked about his flat tax plan.

“Remember, we have 645 federal agencies and sub-agencies. Anybody who tells me that we need every penny in every one of those is in a fantasy world. So, also, we can stimulate the economy. That's going to be the real growth engine, stimulating the economy, because it's tethered down right now with so many regulations,” said Carson.

And as far as Iowa’s other front runner Donald Trump, Narvaez says he was fairly quiet.

“They were quiet tonight. I was really surprised, especially by Donald Trump, I thought he was extremely quiet tonight. He had a little burst at the beginning of the debate, but then as the debate dragged on he was just quiet, wasn’t combative compared to some of the other debates,” said Narvaez.

