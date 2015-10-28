10 at 10: Mike Bell

We’re only days away from the November 3 election, where voters will decide who will be the next Toledo mayor.

WTOL 11’s "10 at 10" special is bringing all seven candidates to you.

Wednesday it was former mayor Mike Bell’s turn.

A graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo, Mike Bell was appointed Chief of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the first African American to serve in this role.

In 2007, then Ohio Governor Ted Strickland appointed him as the State Fire Marshal. In 2009, he was elected Mayor of Toledo with a slim margin of 2 percent, becoming the Glass City's 2nd African American mayor.

But Bell only served one term. D. Michael Collins beat him in a landslide - 56.5% to 43.5%.

