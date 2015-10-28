Findlay and Hancock County face worker shortage

Just like many cities across Northwest Ohio, Findlay and Hancock County are facing a shortage of workers. But plans are already in the works to fix the problem.

"If a community doesn't recognize this and get in front of that curve, than we could have a lot of problems," says Anthony Iriti, Director of the Findlay-Hancock Economic Development Organization.

The director says growth across the board and an improving economy are contributing to the issue, as well as baby boomers leaving the workforce.

"We need to make sure the replacements coming in are qualified to handle those jobs going out," says Iriti.

That's exactly what the City of Findlay and Hancock County are striving to do by developing programs that could help get more workers connected with jobs.

"We have a pilot project that we're working on right now with several companies in town to help find employees through temporary staffing agencies, through Ohio Means Jobs Hancock. And to make sure that they have the training necessary so they can be in that workplace," says Iriti.

The director says education will play another big factor in their plans. Plus, a workforce coalition that includes 35 businesses.

Without steps like these, he says the city and county will lose out big.

"Obviously, it stands to not only lose new companies coming in, because if you can't fill the jobs that you have locally, currently, why would you bring more companies in if you can't do that," says Iriti.

