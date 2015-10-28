Oregon City Schools looking to pass levy to save programs

Along with candidates and several other issues, a levy to fund Oregon City Schools will also be seen on the ballot come Tuesday, Nov. 3.

All extracurricular activities in the district are on the chopping block. Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory says they need the money from a passed levy to save the programs.

"We're going to eliminate all our extra-curricular activities, such as sports, marching band, clubs, those types of things throughout our district," said Gregory. "I mean, pretty critical stuff for our community and for our schools."

On Tuesday, voters will decide whether or not those programs will stay by voting on a 3.95 mill levy (tax rate) in Tuesday's election. The levy will generate about $1.9 million, says Gregory.

Also in for a change if the levy isn't passed are the career technical programs. Gregory says they will be moved out of the school district and sent to a local joint vocational school. He says that move will automatically cost taxpayers almost as much money as the levy, but that money won't help the school.

"We can pass a 3.95 levy and keep everything that we have and hopefully in the future even build on those programs and keep the great things going on in the future," said Gregory. "But if we cannot hold onto those things, the residents will still pay a 3.2 mill levy that will go to someone else."

The district has tried several times to pass a levy in the past, but failed. Gregory says he's optimistic about this election. \

"I have seen the community and our staff and our local leaders come together like I've never seen before, and I've been in the district 13 years," said Gregory.

Gregory says if the levy isn't passed, the first thing to be cut will be busing for extra curricular activities. Cuts to programs and a shift to a joint vocational school will happen in the 2016-2017 school year.

