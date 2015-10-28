Fantastic fishing forecast in Lake Erie

There’s some good news when it comes to the fishing industry on Lake Erie.

This year’s walleye hatch is one of the largest in recent history, according to fisheries biologists with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



In fact, the 2015 hatch index is the highest since 2003. The hatch should start to show up as catchable fish in the next three years.



"With these hatch index results, we are expecting the walleye fishing in Lake Erie in the next three to five years to be exceptional," said ODNR Director James Zehringer. "This is outstanding news for Ohio anglers and out-of-state anglers who enjoy fishing on Lake Erie, the Walleye Capital of the World."



The 2015 yellow perch hatch also appears to have been successful in both Ohio and Ontario waters in the western basin. It’s the fifth-best yellow perch hatch in the area since the interagency survey began in 1987.



"Three good yellow perch hatches in a row should help the perch population in the western basin rebuild and lead to quality yellow perch fishing over the next couple of years," said Jeff Tyson, head of Lake Erie Fisheries Program for the ODNR Division of Wildlife.



Each year in August, wildlife agencies from around the western basin of Lake Erie sample the waters using bottom trawls in search of young of the year walleye and yellow perch.



Data from the bottom trawls are combined into a basin-wide index and compared to previous years to estimate the success of the walleye and yellow perch hatches. The process provides biologists with an estimate on how many young fish will enter the fishable population two years later.

