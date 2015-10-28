UAW leaders approve proposed contract with GM

United Auto Workers leaders have approved a proposed contract with General Motors Co.

Workers at GM's 63 U.S. facilities must now vote on the agreement for it to take effect. The four-year contract covers 52,600 GM factory workers.

Like a previous agreement reached with Fiat Chrysler workers, GM's agreement would eliminate a two-tier wage system over eight years. GM currently pays recent hires less than longtime workers.

The agreement also would give longtime workers their first raises in nearly a decade. It would give both tiers of workers an $8,000 signing bonus if they ratify the contract.

The UAW and GM reached the proposed agreement Sunday night just before a deadline the union had set to strike.

Fiat Chrysler's workers approved their agreement last week.

The headlines of this story have been corrected to read that UAW leaders approved the proposed contract with GM, not the other way around.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.