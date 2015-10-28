Don't Waste Your Money: A case of the Walking Dead

Imagine getting a phone call from your credit card company, telling you that they have shut off your card because you are dead!

It’s hard to believe, but it’s happening to thousands of people, including one woman whose credit cards were suddenly locked up.

Most have heard of the show “The Walking Dead,” but meet Karen Hite who really is the walking dead!

"Actually, I was going on vacation and before we arrived I got a call from one of my creditors,” says Hite.

That’s when a representative gave her some grave news. The government has listed her as deceased!

"Basically, the deceased division called to see who handles my affairs. I said ‘actually, this is Karen Hite,’” she says.

But that didn’t help. Her name was in the Social Security Death Master File, or SSDMF for short.

For several weeks, she says, she was the walking dead, a virtual zombie whose creditors refused to acknowledge she was alive.

But she’s not the only one this has happened to. In fact, she is one of more than 14,000 Americans every year incorrectly listed as deceased, according to a Scripps News Service report.

The Social Security Administration blames clerical errors for most of them.

But for Hite, her vacation was ruined, accounts frozen and a recent mortgage application denied.



"It has been overwhelming to say the least,” she said.

Scripps News Service says you should only give out your SSN when absolutely necessary. If anyone says your name is on a death list, contact Social Security immediately. And don’t assume it will be automatically fixed.

Hite says she thinks it’s wrong that someone can be considered dead until proven otherwise.

WTOL contacted Social Security, who promised to expedite resolving Hite’s case.

But if you ever get a call like this from a creditor, don’t just assume it’s a joke and call the Social Security office immediately so you don’t waste your money.

