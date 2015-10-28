Red foxes in Point Place suffering from parasite

Residents in Point Place say there's been an increase in red fox sightings, but there’s a bigger issue at hand.

For about a month now, Nature’s Nursery has been telling local residents not to feed red foxes in the area.

"When we start to feed these kinds of animals, their numbers will increase kind of unnaturally. So, when that happens and you got this volume of animals living in a small area, they’re more likely to pass disease and parasites back and forth," said Laura Zitzelberger, Operations Director at Nature's Nursery.

And that's the problem she says they're seeing now, red foxes with very contagious parasite issues.

But there’s an even bigger problem; Nature’s Nursery can’t help. While they take in about 2,500-2,800 animals a year, the volume of red foxes are too much. Plus, there's a state regulated program and guidelines that they must abide by.

"There’s really, literally, nothing that we can do. The state and ODNR really doesn’t want us trying to gather up all these foxes and trying to take care of this problem. It’s something that does occur in nature and sometimes it's needed to thin out a population. It’s just very hard to see," she said.

She says they estimate about 11 red foxes have signs like thinning and crusty fur. And they're mostly at Detwiler Park and Bay View golf courses. She also recommends that residents don't leave food outside. And if your house pet seems to be scratching a lot, take it to the vet to be sure it didn't catch the parasite. She says not to be too alarmed because most heart-worm medication can fight off the parasite.

As hard as it is, Zitzelberger says, "sometimes you just have to let nature take it's course."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.