Suspect in Lenawee County break-in seen crawling on floor with crowbar

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police in Lenawee County are asking for the public’s help in solving a break-in on October 23. It happened at the CW2 Market, also known as the Jasper Food & Fuel, on S. Adrian Highway in Jasper.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County says officers were sent to the gas station at 3:02 a.m. on that date and found the front door glass broken out. Someone had apparently entered the store and stole cigarettes from behind the counter.

Officers looked at the surveillance video, which showed one person go into the store after breaking out the front door glass, and then crawling behind the counter with a crowbar to steal several cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect put the cigarettes in a milk crate and used it to carry them out of the store.

Employees at CW2 say they're nervous the suspect will target their store again.

On Friday morning, they found the front door shattered.

"You could see that someone broke in. It scared the heck out of us. We thought, 'wow, they could still be in the store,'" said Robert Williams, an employee.

Williams has been with the store for 16 years. He says this is the most crime he's seen here. They've had three break-ins in two years.

Now, he's hoping police can find the man shown in the video.

"We want him caught for sure. We don't want another one like that," said Williams. "It's costing the owner too much money for the doors and the merchandise and something else could happen and that's the scary part."

The suspect is described as being medium to heavy build, wearing light-colored blue jeans, black shoes with lighter colored soles, and a dark-colored hooded type coat. Officers think he was only in the store for a few minutes but believe the man may be responsible for two similar crimes in Fulton County.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. There's also a text option. Tips should be texted to 274637 with “Lenawee" before the tip.

Crime Stoppers says that any tip that leads to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will result in a cash reward for the caller.

