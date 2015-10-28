Ottawa Hills residents will soon vote on solution to deer population

This coming Tuesday the Village of Ottawa Hills will be voting on an issue some residents say they've been dealing with for years – the deer population.

It's an issue Village Councilman Corey Hupp says has been a work in progress for about a year and something emotions shouldn't play a role.



“People think with their hearts and you can't do that. It's hard to say, but you have to think with your mind and say ‘what's best for the animal, what's best for the environment,’” said Hupp.



While Hupp agrees it's a touchy topic, he says the deer population has grown to just under 80 with most of them occupying a two-mile radius. That number is almost double the national average.

Now residents must vote on Issue 13 to decide whether or not a bow-hunting law is the right way to go.

Some residents like Daryl Moreau say they're concerned with the aftermath if the law is passed.



“For some people, deer eating plants or vegetation causes a problem. But the notion that that could lead to us then allowing hunting within the village, in an area where you have tons of residents; tons of kids...,” said Moreau.



Moreau has lived in Ottawa Hills for over 20 years and says he thinks they could explore other options to handle the deer population besides hunting.

While the village is pretty split on the topic, at the end of the day Hupp says the issue will be addressed.



“But a decision nonetheless, that needs to be made. Sometimes we have to make the tough choices,” said Hupp.

If Issue 13 is passed, Hupp says interested bow-hunters will have to go through an application and background check and the hunting areas and rules will be very restricted.

He also says the meat from the deer would be sent to food pantries, so they're not wasting the animals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.