Energy company stops in Findlay to spread word on a cheaper type of fuel

An energy company stopped in Findlay Wednesday to spread the word about a different type of fuel. It's call compressed natural gas or CNG.



Constellation Energy company visited Owens Community College to educate fleets and officials about the natural gas.



Right now, the price per gallon is $2.09, and Constellation says one of the big advantages is that it doesn't fluctuate much.



"We haven't changed our price since the station opened two years ago, and that price, we have no plans on changing it," said Jordan Stitzer, from Constellation Energy.



In addition to having more cost stability than gasoline or diesel fuel, compressed natural gas is also more beneficial to the environment. Stitzer says it has lower carbon dioxide and smog causing emissions.



And there's another benefit—it’s a domestic product.



"Over 99 percent of our natural gas comes from within the United States, so it's something that we don't have to go to foreign countries to obtain," Stitzer said. "Our first steps is for fleets to understand the fuel. The second step is to get them their first test vehicle, and then we see many of the people, that take those first two steps, look at how they can convert their entire fleet," he said.



There is a $15 million Ohio EPA gr ant available for fleets, that can be applied for if they decide to convert.

