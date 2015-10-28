BGPD warns of counterfeit cash

The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the community about an overwhelming amount of counterfeit bills circulating around the area.

Police say it has been a problem in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan for about a month and a half now and they're urging local businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting cash.

A press release issued by BGPD says the suspects seem to be targeting convenience stores and fast food chains, but they've also hit some bigger box stores as well. It also says that many of the counterfeit bills are 20s and 50s.

But while there haven't been any reports of counterfeit cash passing through Bowling Green, police want to make sure that everyone is aware so that if it does show up, they can catch it.

If a store clerk receives a bill that they think might be counterfeit, police are asking that you do not give the bills back, but notify them immediately.

If you have any questions or concerns about counterfeit cash, you can call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-8775.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.