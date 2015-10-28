Call 11 For Action: Bride-to-be forced to change venue on short notice receives multiple offers

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

A Toledo bride-to-be who was forced to change her January wedding venue has since received multiple offers.

The Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Toledo notified Alix Galloro last week that they wouldn't be able to accommodate her wedding due to renovations.

On Wednesday, The Stables at Wheeler Farms, the Stranahan Theater, the Event Center and others have offered to help Galloro in her time of need.

As far as the Grand Plaza giving Galloro short notice to find another wedding venue, she says she wishes it would've been handled differently.

"We've been planning for almost eight months and it's almost two months away," she said. "I wish we would've known in the first place. (The Grand Plaza) has offered to help us find another place. I just hope we'll be able to get our deposit back and everything back that we've already printed out and planned for."

While many have reached out, Galloro has not officially picked a venue yet and is still open to options.

WTOL was told Tuesday by a hotel employee via phone that ballroom bookings were not available from December 1, 2015 through April 2016. As of Wednesday, the Grand Plaza's Public Relations has yet to officially confirm or deny any renovations or closures with WTOL.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.