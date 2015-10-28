Owner hears 'kaboom,' finds car on roof of Michigan home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owner hears 'kaboom,' finds car on roof of Michigan home

By The Associated Press
(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
WOODHULL TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Joyce Kingsley heard "kaboom" but didn't see anything when she looked out a window.

The 83-year-old needed to look up: A Ford Mustang was parked on the roof of her Michigan home after the driver had a medical problem Monday and lost control on Interstate 69 in Shiawassee County.

The Argus-Press of Owosso reports that Kingsley's home is built next to a hill, and the roof is nearly level with the ground.

State police say the Mustang went through several bushes, trees and a fence before stopping on the roof. The driver was treated for low blood sugar but wasn't hurt. Trooper Ben Rowell says he's "extremely lucky."

Kingsley plans to put a tarp over the damaged roof until it can be fixed.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly