Owner hears 'kaboom,' finds car on roof of Michigan home

Joyce Kingsley heard "kaboom" but didn't see anything when she looked out a window.

The 83-year-old needed to look up: A Ford Mustang was parked on the roof of her Michigan home after the driver had a medical problem Monday and lost control on Interstate 69 in Shiawassee County.

The Argus-Press of Owosso reports that Kingsley's home is built next to a hill, and the roof is nearly level with the ground.

State police say the Mustang went through several bushes, trees and a fence before stopping on the roof. The driver was treated for low blood sugar but wasn't hurt. Trooper Ben Rowell says he's "extremely lucky."

Kingsley plans to put a tarp over the damaged roof until it can be fixed.

