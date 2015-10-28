CCNO discussions about regional jail's future could continue in court

Discussions over the fate of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) were heated Wednesday in Stryker, Ohio.

The full CCNO board held its regular meeting at the regional jail, and while no final decisions were made, it may be getting closer to deciding the future of the jail.



The city of Toledo again requested a financial audit of the regional jail, which was voted down 10-2. Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says that the board did not find the audit necessary in part because there's already a current audit in place.



"What the city of Toledo wants is only going to be answered in one of two ways: either get a deal done with the county, or go to a judge. We're not getting a deal done, there have been no communications, so I think we're heading to court. This may be the next step of us getting there. An audit is not going to happen," he said.



Lucas County says it will work on a tentative backup plan, in the event that the regional jail closes on December 1, 2015 and hundreds of prisoners will have to be housed elsewhere.



"If the city doesn't pay, it will have 448 prisoners who are released back to Lucas County. We have nowhere to put them. I personally am not going to wait until one day before that happens to start making a plan. No planning is not a plan," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. "The other commissioners and CCNO have to do what they have to do. Here in Lucas County, the threat is real, it needs to be planned for, we can't take 448 prisoners back in here on a day's notice. We're going to start making some arrangements, and we'll include the judges, and the prosecutors and the sheriffs in that plan."



City of Toledo leaders said it repeated its request for an outside audit because it would like a current financial picture of the jail, an up-to-date analysis before budget appropriation, as the current CCNO audit only runs through 2014.



"The board and the staff has realized that if the city and the staff doesn't come forth with their payment, there is going to be a likelihood that this place will close and not have enough money to meet payroll in December. This is now almost November," said Commissioner Gerken. "We need to make a plan, and I told the board members that I'm going to come back and ask my Lucas County Commissioners, sheriffs and the judges to start putting together a contingency plan."



The city's budget is due before Toledo City Council on November 15, and the city has said that's when the CCNO board will get a look into what its financial intentions are for the next year. The CCNO board has referenced a deadline of receiving full payment from the city of Toledo before December 1, 2015 before continuing with a consequent jail layoff and closure plan.

