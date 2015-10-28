Marijuana MythBusting: WTOL 11 breaks down Issue 3

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

The road to marijuana legalization in Ohio has been long, with many twists and turns. Everyone is talking about Issue 3 and wondering if Ohio should make pot legal.



Over the past several months, there have been two competing messages.

Some in support:

“Our amendment is going to be creating tens of thousands of jobs, tax revenue, and we're going to be taking back the streets from our drug dealers,” said Haley Phillippi of ResponsibleOhio



Others in opposition:

“Moving forward with legalizing marijuana puts our children in grave danger, and that's not what we're here for,” Bruce Barnett, Vice President of Medical Affairs for ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital.



Voters have heard from both sides, and now, it's time to vote on the plan to legalize marijuana.



ResponsibleOhio emerged this past spring as the organization best prepared to get an amendment on the ballot.



Issue 3 would allow 10 companies across the state to grow and sell to the manufacturers and to retail stores but not right to consumers.

Northwest Ohio's grow site would be on a current cornfield on Hagman Road in North Toledo.



If the issue is approved, sales and use of medical and recreational marijuana would be legalized and regulated by a Marijuana Control Commission.

The breakdown:

10 grow sites will be the source of all legally-sold marijuana

Product Manufacturing Facilities will process and package it

1,100 voter-approved retail locations statewide will sell it to consumers

And the rules are clear:

Retail stores cannot be within 1,000 feet of a house of worship, public library, public or chartered elementary or secondary school, a state licensed day care or public playground.

Also, people can’t consume it in any public place.



So who can use it or grow it?

There are a lot of rumors flying around, so WTOL 11 did a little “myth busting.”

Anyone 21 or older can grow, cultivate, use, possess and share up to 8 ounces of usable homegrown marijuana and four flowering plants. But if someone grows it at home, he or she must have a license from the control commission.



Medical marijuana could be used by people of any age, with a medical certificate. Home growers can have it but they can’t sell it.



Opponents have charged the amendment as being a catalyst for a marijuana monopoly.

Some groups say the legislation could give a small group of investors exclusive rights to the budding pot industry.



The “Yes on 3” group doesn’t address the monopoly question but explains the 3-tiered system of growth, processing and distribution of pot.

When asked about the monopoly allegations, ResponsibleOhio spokesman Michael McGovern said:



“We don't find people really, the average voter too concerned about these claims of a monopoly and everything else and frankly we would say that it's not that. This is 10 grow sites, not 10 individuals or 10 companies. These are 10 sites competing against each other and after 4 years, more sites will be added.”



The bottom line:



Someone who’s not part of the tiered system, is not allowed to make money off pot.



Now, for the money part. How does this affect voters?



The legal marijuana will be taxed, 5% at the retail level and 15% at the wholesale and manufacturing level.



Medical marijuana will be sold to patients, with a recommendation from a doctor for the lowest wholesale price. The proceeds are divided among local communities, counties and the Control Commission.



Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken believes a “Yes” vote will bring 300 jobs to Toledo alone and $17 million in tax revenue. He said some of the money could be used to improve roads.



“Medical marijuana or recreational, let’s regulate it and make it not criminal, and let’s do the right thing in the criminal justice world,” Gerken said.



Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said a recent visit to Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, convinced him there will be an increase in kids using it, sicknesses from edible marijuana and extra burdens on police.

“If the voters of Ohio vote yes, they are engraving this in the constitution, and so the legislature can't pass laws to change it. It is going to be there and will remain there,” DeWine said.

If Issue 3 passes, Ohio would be the first state in the Midwest to approve medical and recreational use, and would join Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Washington, D.C.



Even if the majority votes for Issue 3, Issue 2 could cause chaos. It's also on the ballot and is an amendment that would block any measure that creates a monopoly for the sale or use of a federally controlled substance.



The Attorney General said if both amendments pass, the legalization issue would go to court.

