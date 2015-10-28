Hotline created to address flooding concerns in Toledo 24/7

On Wednesday morning, City of Toledo crews worked to alleviate flooding concerns in the western part of the city.



They installed several pumps in neighborhoods notorious for flooding. One pump was placed at Burnham and Capistrano.



Last June, people living nearby dealt with severe flooding. Mayor Paula-Hicks Hudson toured the area and talked to homeowners about the frequent flooding in July. Some homeowners told the mayor they had four inches of water in their basement.



Since then, new steps have been taken to make sure severe flooding does not happen again.

A 24/7 call line was created called Engage Toledo. The city calls it a citizen operation where they are counting on people to call in and report problem flood spots near their homes.



Anyone with an issue should call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.