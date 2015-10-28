Rocky Horror returns to Toledo for Halloween

Rocky Horror is coming back to Toledo for Halloween!



The Ohio Theatre and Event Center on Lagrange Street will host a special performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.



The Ohio Theatre’s concession stand and bar will be open when doors open at 9 p.m. To set off the evening right, they will serve a specially crafted cocktail called the “Magenta Martini”.

Then, the event will start with a showing of The Crow at 10 p.m.



During the double-feature intermission, guests can enter the costume contest, which don’t need to be Rocky Horror Picture Show related.

After awards, the main feature: a shadow casting of Rocky Horror Picture Show starting at midnight.

Tickets are $15 for both shows, with no split tickets available. V.I.P. Seating will cost $20, which means guests could be involved with interactions from the cast and may be pulled on stage!



For more information on each film, please see the Ohio Theatre website.

