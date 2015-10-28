Toledo Edison, TPD respond to power outages and pot holes

Crews work to fix two large pot holes located on Alexis near Douglas

Hundreds of people were without power Wednesday morning as drivers dealt with massive pot holes in west Toledo.

Around 8:45 a.m., Toledo Edison said around 1500 people in Lucas County were affected by power outages. Crews with the company hoped to have all power restored by 9:30 a.m., but many residents were still in black after that time.

Power was also knocked out power to the lights at the intersection of Douglas and Sylvania. Toledo police officers were in the area directing traffic.

Toledo Edison crews had to restore a transformer that blew on Buelle, right off of Sylvania, across from the Goodwill.

Toledoans also dealt with some massive pot holes in the area Wednesday morning. Toledo police dispatchers say two are located on Alexis near Douglas, in front of Banner Mattress.

The city has been notified of the holes and plans to fill them.

People should use caution when driving through the area.

