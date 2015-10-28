K9 Quinty visits UT students for National Crime Prevention Month

The University of Toledo recently showed off the school's bomb sniffing dog to its students.



K9 Quinty’s visit was all part of National Crime Prevention month for the university’s police department.



Quinty does checks of major arenas on campus before football games, basketball games and graduation.



During the event, students were able to watch K9 Quinty perform an explosives demonstration.



The overall goal of the event was to get students talking about everything that goes into college safety.



